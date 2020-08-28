Saudia NW20 International network changes as of 27AUG20

Saudia this week filed additional changes to its planned International network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment sees additional service reduction and cancellations. The comparison is based on GDS schedule listing as of 27AUG20 vs OAG schedules as of 12JUL20.



Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks, therefore certain cancelled frequencies or routes may be restored, pending on further development of travel restrictions and market demand.



The following list does not include routes with no frequency adjustment.



Jeddah – Athens Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Cairo Reduce from 5 to 2 daily, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Geneva Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Istanbul Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Kuwait City Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, A320/330neo operating

Jeddah – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces previously filed 787-10

Jeddah – Los Angeles Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Madrid Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – New York JFK Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Rome Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Vienna Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Washington Dulles Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Madinah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Istanbul Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Istanbul Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Kuwait City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating

Riyadh – London Heathrow Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – New York JFK Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Riyadh – Paris CDG Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Rome Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Washington Dulles Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Previously reported changes:

Jeddah – Amsterdam Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly. This route currently only available for booking in following fare classes: J / C / D / I / Y

Jeddah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Manchester Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20