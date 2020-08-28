Saudia NW20 International network changes as of 27AUG20

Saudia this week filed additional changes to its planned International network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment sees additional service reduction and cancellations. The comparison is based on GDS schedule listing as of 27AUG20 vs OAG schedules as of 12JUL20.
Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks, therefore certain cancelled frequencies or routes may be restored, pending on further development of travel restrictions and market demand.
The following list does not include routes with no frequency adjustment.
Jeddah – Athens Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Jeddah – Cairo Reduce from 5 to 2 daily, A330Regional operating
Jeddah – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating
Jeddah – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Geneva Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Jeddah – Istanbul Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330Regional operating
Jeddah – Kuwait City Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, A320/330neo operating
Jeddah – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces previously filed 787-10
Jeddah – Los Angeles Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Madrid Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Munich Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – New York JFK Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Jeddah – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating
Jeddah – Rome Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Vienna Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Washington Dulles Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Madinah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Istanbul Service cancelled in NW20
Madinah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Riyadh – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Istanbul Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330Regional operating
Riyadh – Kuwait City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating
Riyadh – London Heathrow Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Munich Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – New York JFK Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Riyadh – Paris CDG Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Rome Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Riyadh – Washington Dulles Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Previously reported changes:
Jeddah – Amsterdam Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly. This route currently only available for booking in following fare classes: J / C / D / I / Y
Jeddah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20
Jeddah – Manchester Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20
Riyadh – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20
Saudia NW20 International network changes as of 27AUG20
Posted
Saudia this week filed additional changes to its planned International network for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment sees additional service reduction and cancellations. The comparison is based on GDS schedule listing as of 27AUG20 vs OAG schedules as of 12JUL20.