Vistara extends Delhi – London schedule to late-October 2020

Vistara in this week’s schedule update extended schedule listing on Delhi – London Heathrow route, launched earlier today (28AUG20). This new route, operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft 3 times weekly, is now scheduled until 23OCT20, instead of 30SEP20.



Operational for schedule in October as follows.



UK015 DEL0215 – 0655LHR 789 135

UK016 LHR1535 – 0415+1DEL 789 135