Air Mauritius schedules 2 London flights in early-Sep 2020

Air Mauritius in the last few days filed additional service during the month of September. Latest addition sees the airline schedules 2 flights to London in early Sep 2020, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline has opened reservation for Paris flight from 04SEP20, once weekly.



As of 0645GMT 29AUG20, reservation is only available from Mauritius to Europe, while inbound flight from Europe is not open for booking. Last minute service changes remain highly possible.



Mauritius – Paris CDG – London Heathrow – Mauritius

MK112 MRU1100 – 2030CDG2215 – 2225LHR 359 01SEP20 / 08SEP20

MK113 LHR1800 – 0840+1MRU 359 02SEP20 / 09SEP20



Mauritius – Paris CDG eff 04SEP20 1 weekly

MK014 MRU2015 – 0545+1CDG 359 5

MK015 CDG1620 – 0535+1MRU 359 6