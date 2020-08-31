LEVEL in September 2020 plans to resume Barcelona – New York JFK service, initially scheduled once weekly. First flight departs Barcelona on 11SEP20, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft.
IB2627/LV2627 BCN1520 – 1815JFK 332 5
IB2628/LV2628 JFK2005 – 0950+1BCN 332 7
LEVEL resumes Barcelona – New York service from Sep 2020
LEVEL in September 2020 plans to resume Barcelona – New York JFK service, initially scheduled once weekly. First flight departs Barcelona on 11SEP20, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft.