Thai Airways International NW20 London inventory adjustment as of 28AUG20

Thai Airways International in recent inventory update adjusted Bangkok – London Heathrow route. From 01NOV20, First Class inventory (F / A / P-class) is no longer available for reservation on TG910/911, listed with Airbus A380 aircraft.



Current default schedule lists 2 daily flights between 01NOV20 and 27MAR21, 1 daily from 28MAR21.



TG910 BKK0015 – 0620LHR 380 D

TG916 BKK1320 – 1935LHR 773 D



TG911 LHR1150 – 0615+1BKK 380 D

TG917 LHR2135 – 1600+1BKK 773 D



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.