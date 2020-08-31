China Airlines NW20 operation changes as of 28AUG20

China Airlines in last week’s schedule update updated initial changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, the Skyteam member will continue to cancel nearly 50 routes. The airline also scheduled additional adjustments on selected regional routes in winter season.
China Airlines service cancelled until 31DEC20 (Including reservation closure):
Kaohsiung – Hong Kong
Kaohsiung – Kumamoto
Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai
Kaohsiung – Sapporo New Chitose
Kaohsiung – Seoul Incheon
Kaohsiung – Tokyo Narita
Taichung – Hong Kong
Taichung – Okinawa
Taichung – Tokyo Narita
Tainan – Hong Kong
Tainan – Osaka Kansai
Taipei Song Shan – Seoul Gimpo
Taipei Taoyuan – Busan
Taipei Taoyuan – Changsha
Taipei Taoyuan – Chongqing
Taipei Taoyuan – Delhi
Taipei Taoyuan – Denpasar
Taipei Taoyuan – Haikou
Taipei Taoyuan – Hiroshima
Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu
Taipei Taoyuan – Kagoshima
Taipei Taoyuan – Miyazaki
Taipei Taoyuan – Nanchang
Taipei Taoyuan – Ontario
Taipei Taoyuan – Qingdao
Taipei Taoyuan – Rome
Taipei Taoyuan – Sanya
Taipei Taoyuan – Shizuoka
Taipei Taoyuan – Takamatsu
Taipei Taoyuan – Toyama
Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna
Taipei Taoyuan – Wuhan
Taipei Taoyuan – Wuxi
Taipei Taoyuan – Xi’An
Taipei Taoyuan – Xuzhou
Mandarin Airlines service cancelled until 31DEC20 (Including reservation closure):
Kaohsiung – Changsha
Kaohsiung – Hangzhou
Kaohsiung – Hong Kong
Taipei Song Shan – Fuzhou
Taipei Song Shan – Wenzhou
Taipei Song Shan – Wuhan
Taipei Taoyuan – Changsha
Taipei Taoyuan – Nanjing
Taipei Taoyuan – Ningbo
Taipei Taoyuan – Shenyang
Taipei Taoyuan – Zhengzhou
Other service adjustment for winter
Kaohsiung – Hong Kong eff 01JAN21 Upon service resumption, Mandarin Airlines service increase from 1 to 2 daily (Overall service increases to 5 daily)
AE981 KHH0830 – 1005HKG E90 D
AE983 KHH1335 – 1510HKG E90 D
AE982 HKG1105 – 1240KHH E90 D
AE984 HKG1610 – 1745KHH E90 D
Kaohsiung – Xiamen 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 1 of 3 weekly open for reservation, Mandarin Airlines service
Taichung – Hong Kong eff 01JAN21 Upon service resumption, Mandarin Airlines service reduces from 4 to 3 daily
Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow Previously reported on Airlineroute, CI will continue to operate London Heathrow service until 27MAR21, instead of Gatwick. A350-900XWB operates 4 weekly
Further changes will be filed in the next few weeks.