China Airlines NW20 operation changes as of 28AUG20

China Airlines in last week’s schedule update updated initial changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, the Skyteam member will continue to cancel nearly 50 routes. The airline also scheduled additional adjustments on selected regional routes in winter season.



China Airlines service cancelled until 31DEC20 (Including reservation closure):

Kaohsiung – Hong Kong

Kaohsiung – Kumamoto

Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai

Kaohsiung – Sapporo New Chitose

Kaohsiung – Seoul Incheon

Kaohsiung – Tokyo Narita

Taichung – Hong Kong

Taichung – Okinawa

Taichung – Tokyo Narita

Tainan – Hong Kong

Tainan – Osaka Kansai

Taipei Song Shan – Seoul Gimpo

Taipei Taoyuan – Busan

Taipei Taoyuan – Changsha

Taipei Taoyuan – Chongqing

Taipei Taoyuan – Delhi

Taipei Taoyuan – Denpasar

Taipei Taoyuan – Haikou

Taipei Taoyuan – Hiroshima

Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu

Taipei Taoyuan – Kagoshima

Taipei Taoyuan – Miyazaki

Taipei Taoyuan – Nanchang

Taipei Taoyuan – Ontario

Taipei Taoyuan – Qingdao

Taipei Taoyuan – Rome

Taipei Taoyuan – Sanya

Taipei Taoyuan – Shizuoka

Taipei Taoyuan – Takamatsu

Taipei Taoyuan – Toyama

Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna

Taipei Taoyuan – Wuhan

Taipei Taoyuan – Wuxi

Taipei Taoyuan – Xi’An

Taipei Taoyuan – Xuzhou



Mandarin Airlines service cancelled until 31DEC20 (Including reservation closure):

Kaohsiung – Changsha

Kaohsiung – Hangzhou

Kaohsiung – Hong Kong

Taipei Song Shan – Fuzhou

Taipei Song Shan – Wenzhou

Taipei Song Shan – Wuhan

Taipei Taoyuan – Changsha

Taipei Taoyuan – Nanjing

Taipei Taoyuan – Ningbo

Taipei Taoyuan – Shenyang

Taipei Taoyuan – Zhengzhou



Other service adjustment for winter

Kaohsiung – Hong Kong eff 01JAN21 Upon service resumption, Mandarin Airlines service increase from 1 to 2 daily (Overall service increases to 5 daily)

AE981 KHH0830 – 1005HKG E90 D

AE983 KHH1335 – 1510HKG E90 D



AE982 HKG1105 – 1240KHH E90 D

AE984 HKG1610 – 1745KHH E90 D



Kaohsiung – Xiamen 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 1 of 3 weekly open for reservation, Mandarin Airlines service

Taichung – Hong Kong eff 01JAN21 Upon service resumption, Mandarin Airlines service reduces from 4 to 3 daily

Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow Previously reported on Airlineroute, CI will continue to operate London Heathrow service until 27MAR21, instead of Gatwick. A350-900XWB operates 4 weekly

Further changes will be filed in the next few weeks.