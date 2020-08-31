BA CityFlyer Nov 2020 Domestic flight reductions as of 30AUG20

BA CityFlyer in recent weeks adjusted initial operations for winter 2020/21 season. Initial adjustment covers domestic service to/from London City, effective 25OCT20 – 30NOV20.
Planned total number of flights reduction is based on comparison from OAG schedules listing 12JUL20 vs 30AUG20.
London City – Belfast City Reduce from 95 to 88 flights
London City – Edinburgh Reduce from 304 to 259 flights
London City – Glasgow Reduce from 185 to 93 flights
