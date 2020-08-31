Citilink intends to resume Jeddah service from mid-Sep 2020

Indonesian carrier Citilink from mid-September 2020 intends to resume service to Jeddah, based on OAG schedules listing as of 30AUG20. The airline would operate 2 weekly Surabaya – Jeddah and Jakarta – Jeddah route with A330-900neo aircraft from 17SEP20 and 18SEP20 respectively, as well as following new nonstop sectors.



Further changes to planned operation remains highly possible, especially with effective dates.



Medan Kualanamu – Jeddah eff 30SEP20 1 weekly A330-900neo

Palembang – Jeddah eff 17SEP20 1 weekly A330-900neo

Surakarta (Solo) – Medan Kualanamu – Jeddah eff 16SEP20 2 weekly A330-900neo (1 weekly from 30SEP20)