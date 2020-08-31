EGYPTAIR moves Dublin launch to late-March 2021

EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update once again revised planned Cairo – Dublin service. Previously scheduled from 25OCT20, the Star Alliance carrier now plans to operate service to Ireland as early as 28MAR21, the launch of summer 2021 season. Prior to COVID19 impact, it originally planned to launch this route from 04JUN20.



Airbus A320neo aircraft operates this route.



MS775 CAI0920 – 1420DUB 32N x135

MS776 DUB1520 – 2150CAI 32N x135