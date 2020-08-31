TUIfly Belgium September 2020 operations as of 30AUG20

TUIfly Belgium in September 2020 plans to operate following routes, based on OAG schedules as of 30AUG20. Note the following list focuses on flights from the week of 06SEP20, therefore selected routes operating during the period of 01SEP20 – 05SEP20 may be omitted.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, with last minute adjustment remains highly possible.



Antwerp – Alicante 3 weekly

Antwerp – Corvera 2 weekly

Antwerp – Ibiza eff 25SEP20 2 weekly

Antwerp – Malaga 3 weekly

Antwerp – Palma Mallorca eff 24SEP20 2 weekly

Antwerp – Split eff 25SEP20 1 weekly

Brest – Toulon 1 weekly

Brussels – Ajaccio – Bastia – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Alicante 9 weekly

Brussels – Antalya eff 24SEP20 3 weekly

Brussels – Antalya – Bodrum – Brussels eff 26SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Brindisi – Lamezia Terme – Brussels 2 weekly

Brussels – Bourgas 2 weekly (Inbound via Varna from 26SEP20)

Brussels – Catania 2 weekly

Brussels – Chania – Irakleion – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Corfu 1 weekly

Brussels – Corfu – Thessaloniki – Brussels 1 weekly until 14SEP20

Brussels – Corfu – Zakynthos – Brussels 1-2 weekly

Brussels – Dalaman eff 27SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Djerba eff 26SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Dubrovnik 1 weekly

Brussels – Enfidha eff 27SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Enfidha – Djerba – Brussels eff 28SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels – Eskisehir 1 weekly

Brussels – Faro 3 weekly

Brussels – Funchal 1 weekly (until 14SEP20)

Brussels – Funchal – Tenerife South – Brussels eff 21SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 1 weekly (2 weekly from 21SEP20)

Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Funchal – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Tenerife South – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Irakleion – Rhodes – Brussels 3 weekly

Brussels – Izmir eff 27SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Jerez de la Frontera 1 weekly

Brussels – Kos 1 weekly

Brussels – Kos – Rhodes eff 08SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Lanzarote – Fuerteventura – Brussels 2 weekly

Brussels – Malaga 7 weekly

Brussels – Marsa Alam eff 25SEP20 1 weekly

Brussels – Mykonos – Kos – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Palermo 2 weekly

Brussels – Palma Mallorca eff23SEP20 6 weekly

Brussels – Paphos eff 24SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels – Prishtina 1 weekly

Brussels – Rhodes 1 weekly

Brussels – Rhodes – Chania – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Sharm el Sheikh eff 24SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels – Tenerife South 5 weekly

Brussels – Thira – Chania – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Tirana 1 weekly

Brussels – Tirana – Prishtina – Brussels 1 weekly

Brussels – Valencia 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Al Hoceima 1 weekly until 10SEP20

Brussels South Charleroi – Algiers eff 24SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Alicante 3 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Malaga 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Nador eff 24SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Oran eff 23SEP20 3 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Oujda eff 25SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Rabat eff 26SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Tangier eff 23SEP20 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Toulon 1 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Tunis eff 24SEP20 2 weekly

Liege – Alicante – Malaga – Liege 1 weekly

Liege – Kayseri 2 weekly

Liege – Tenerife South – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Liege 2 weekly

Lille – Lanzarote – Tenerife South - Lille 1 weekly

Lille – Irakleion 1 weekly

Lille – Kos – Rhodes – Lille 1 weekly (until 19SEP20, opposite direction from 26SEP20)

Lille – Malaga 1 weekly

Lille – Olbia – Palermo – Lille 1 weekly (until 11SEP20, opposite direction from 18SEP20)

Lille – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly

Lille – Tenerife South – Fuerteventura 1 weekly

Ostend – Alicante 5 weekly

Ostend – Eskisehir 2 weekly

Ostend – Ibiza eff 28SEP20 1 weekly

Ostend – Malaga 3 weekly

Ostend – Palma Mallorca eff 27SEP20 2 weekly

Ostend – Palma Mallorca – Ibiza – Ostend eff 25SEP20 1 weekly

Ostend – Tenerife South 1 weekly

Ostend – Tenerife South – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Ostend 2 weekly