easyJet Manchester Sep 2020 operations as of 30AUG20

easyJet earlier this month gradually filed changes to its operational schedule in the OAG, at least for the month of September 2020. Based on frequency comparison between 02AUG20 vs 30AUG20, planned operation at Manchester as follows. For the month of September, the carrier schedules 795 departure flights, reduced from 1331.



As the UK quarantine rules remain fluid, last minute changes remain highly possible.



Certain routes operating during the period of 01 – 05SEP20 may be omitted from the list below.



Manchester – Aberdeen 7 weekly

Manchester – Alicante 7 weekly

Manchester – Amsterdam 6 weekly (7 weekly from 20SEP20; Reduced from 26 weekly)

Manchester – Antalya 7 weekly

Manchester – Athens 6 weekly

Manchester – Barcelona 2 weekly (Reduced from 5-6 weekly)

Manchester – Basel/Mulhouse 3 weekly (Reduced from 7 weekly)

Manchester – Bastia 1 weekly

Manchester – Belfast International 8-9 weekly (Reduced from 24 weekly)

Manchester – Bilbao 2 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)

Manchester – Bordeaux 1 flight scheduled week of 06SEP20 (Reduced from 2 weekly in Sep)

Manchester – Budapest 2 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)

Manchester – Catania 5 weekly

Manchester – Copenhagen 2-3 weekly (Reduced from 11 weekly)

Manchester – Corfu 5 weekly

Manchester – Dalaman 12 weekly

Manchester – Dubrovnik 1-3 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)

Manchester – Faro 7-10 weekly (Previously filed 8 weekly)

Manchester – Funchal 2 weekly

Manchester – Geneva 3 weekly (Reduced from 14 weekly)

Manchester – Gibraltar 4 weekly

Manchester – Hurghada 2 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)

Manchester – Irakleion 5 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)

Manchester – Jersey 3 weekly

Manchester – Kalamata 2 weekly

Manchester – Kefallinia 2 weekly

Manchester – Krakow 2 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)

Manchester – Lanzarote 1 weekly scheduled week of 06SEP20 (Reduced from 4 weekly in Sep)

Manchester – Lisbon 2 weekly

Manchester – Mahon 1 weekly scheduled week of 06SEP20 (Reduced from 2 weekly in Sep)

Manchester – Malaga 7 weekly

Manchester – Malta 6-7 weekly

Manchester – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly (Reduced from 7 weekly)

Manchester – Mykonos 3 weekly (Increased from 2 weekly)

Manchester – Nice 2 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)

Manchester – Olbia 3 weekly

Manchester – Palma Mallorca 6 weekly (Reduced from 7 weekly)

Manchester – Paphos 4 weekly (Reduced from 6 weekly)

Manchester – Paris CDG 4 weekly (Reduced from 16-18 weekly)

Manchester – Pisa 2 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)

Manchester – Porto 2 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)

Manchester – Prague 3 weekly (Reduced from 9 weekly)

Manchester – Preveza 2 weekly

Manchester – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly

Manchester – Sofia 3 weekly

Manchester – Split 3 weekly

Manchester – Tenerife South 5-6 weekly (Reduced from 8 weekly)

Manchester – Thessaloniki 3 weekly

Manchester – Thira 4 weekly (Increased from 3 weekly)

Manchester – Tivat 2 weekly

Manchester – Venice 3 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)

Manchester – Verona 2 weekly (Service operates until the week of 20SEP20)