Nepal Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 30AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Nepal Airlines in September 2020 plans to resume scheduled International service, as the airline’s website revealed its planned operation. As of 30AUG20, planned International service as follows.

Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.

Kathmandu – Dubai eff 05SEP20 2 weekly A320
Kathmandu – Hong Kong eff 09SEP20 1 weekly A320
Kathmandu – Kuala Lumpur eff 06SEP20 1 weekly A320/330
Kathmandu – Tokyo Narita eff 02SEP20 A330-200 operates every 2 weeks

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.