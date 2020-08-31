Nepal Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 30AUG20

Nepal Airlines in September 2020 plans to resume scheduled International service, as the airline’s website revealed its planned operation. As of 30AUG20, planned International service as follows.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.
Kathmandu – Dubai eff 05SEP20 2 weekly A320
Kathmandu – Hong Kong eff 09SEP20 1 weekly A320
Kathmandu – Kuala Lumpur eff 06SEP20 1 weekly A320/330
Kathmandu – Tokyo Narita eff 02SEP20 A330-200 operates every 2 weeks
