Alsie Express schedules limited-time UK service in 2Q21

By Jim Liu

Posted

Alsie Express in May and June 2021 plans to operate limited-time weekend service to the UK, including Isle of Man and Channel Islands. ATR72-500 aircraft to operate following routes.

Sonderborg – Guernsey
6I407 SGD0745 – 0930GCI AT7 03JUN21
6I407 SGD1215 – 1400GCI AT7 06JUN21

6I408 GCI1030 – 1415SGD AT7 03JUN21
6I408 GCI1500 – 1845SGD AT7 06JUN21

Sonderborg – Isle of Man
6I405 SGD0745 – 0930IOM AT7 20MAY21
6I405 SGD1215 – 1400IOM AT7 23MAY21

6I406 IOM1030 – 1415SGD AT7 20MAY21
6I406 IOM1500 – 1845SGD AT7 23MAY21

Sonderborg – Jersey
6I403 SGD0745 – 0930JER AT7 27MAY21
6I403 SGD1215 – 1400JER AT7 30MAY21

6I404 JER1030 – 1415SGD AT7 27MAY21
6I404 JER1500 – 1845SGD AT7 30MAY21

In the GDS and OAG schedules, 6I404 on 30MAY21 lists 1050 departure in error.


