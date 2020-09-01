American Airlines W20 Mexico network additions

American Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce various new routes to Mexico, recently opened for reservation, including service resumptions. Planned Mexican network addition as follows.

Austin – Los Cabos eff 19DEC20 1 weekly 737-800

Charlotte – Puerto Vallarta eff 19DEC20 1 weekly A319 (Previously served by US Airways until September 2011)

Columbus OH – Cancun eff 19DEC20 1 weekly A319

Indianapolis – Cancun eff 19DEC20 1 weekly 737-800

New York JFK – Los Cabos eff 17DEC20 1 daily 737-800 (5 weekly 04JAN21 – 14FEB21)

Sacramento – Los Cabos eff 19DEC20 1 weekly A319

St. Louis – Cancun eff 19DEC20 1 weekly 737-800 (Previously served until November 2005)