American Airlines W20 North America network additions as of 30AUG20

American Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce various domestic routes, as well as service to Canada. These new additions include service resumptions.



Boston – Austin eff 04NOV20 2 daily 737-800 (Previously served until September 2001)

Boston – Indianapolis eff 04NOV20 2 daily E175 (Republic Airways; Previously served by US Airways until October 2009)

Boston – Jackson Hole eff 19DEC20 1 weekly A319

Boston – Raleigh/Durham eff 04NOV20 5 daily E175 (Republic Airways; previously served until September 2010)

Charlotte – Sioux Falls eff 04NOV20 1 daily CRJ700 (PSA Airlines)

Miami – Dayton eff 07NOV20 1 weekly ERJ145 (Envoy Air)

Miami – Des Moines eff 18DEC20 2 weekly E175 (Republic Airways)

Miami – Lexington eff 07NOV20 1 weekly ERJ145 (Envoy Air)

Miami – Milwaukee eff 07NOV20 1 weekly E175 (Republic airways)

Miami – Portland ME eff 07NOV20 1 weekly E175 (Republic airways)

Miami – Rochester NY eff 07NOV20 1 weekly E175 (Republic airways)

New York LaGuardia – Oklahoma City eff 04NOV20 1 daily E175 (Republic Airways)

Phoenix – Billings eff 04NOV20 1 daily CRJ700 (Skywest; Previously served by America West until January 2006)

Phoenix – Bismarck eff 04NOV20 1 daily CRJ700 (Skywest)

Phoenix – Calgary eff 04NOV20 1 daily CRJ900 (Mesa; previously served until May 2016)

Phoenix – Cleveland eff 07NOV20 1 weekly 737-800 (Previously served until April 2016)

Phoenix – Nashville eff 05NOV20 4 weekly A319

Phoenix – Tulsa eff 04NOV20 1 daily CRJ900 (Mesa)

San Jose CA – Austin eff 04NOV20 3 daily 737-800 (No flights on Saturdays from SJC; previously served until August 2009)