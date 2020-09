Air France expands French Caribbean flights from Dec 2020

Air France from mid-December 2020 plans to increase French Caribbean operations, as the Skyteam member schedules service to Fort-de-France and Pointe-a-Pitre, from Paris CDG.

Paris CDG – Fort-de-France eff 21DEC20 3 weekly 777-200ER

AF810 CDG1500 – 1900FDF 772 157

AF809 FDF2140 – 1100+1CDG 772 157



Paris CDG – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 22DEC20 4 weekly 777-200ER

AF740 CDG1500 – 1900PTP 772 x157

AF739 PTP2200 – 1100+1CDG 772 x157



AF will continue to serve these destinations from Paris Orly.