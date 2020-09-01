Eastern Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned launch date for New York JFK – Los Cabos route. Previously scheduled from 29AUG20, the airline now schedules to operate this route from 14NOV20. Boeing 767-200ER operates this route twice weekly.
2D240 JFK0920 – 1330SJD 762 36
2D241 SJD1530 – 2340JFK 762 36
Eastern Airlines moves New York JFK – Los Cabos service addition to Nov 2020
