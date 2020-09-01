Thai Smile Sep/Oct 2020 Domestic operations as of 30AUG20

Thai Smile in September 2020 plans to launch new domestic route, with service offering to Nakhon Si Thammarat, effective 10SEP20. The airline recently updated its domestic schedule for the remainder of summer 2020, until 24OCT20.



Planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 remains subject to change.



Bangkok – Chiang Mai 42 weekly

Bangkok – Chiang Rai 14 weekly

Bangkok – Hat Yai 42 weekly

Bangkok – Khon Kaen 28 weekly

Bangkok – Krabi 8 weekly

Bangkok – Nakhon Si Thammarat eff 10SEP20 14 weekly

Bangkok – Narathiwat 14 weekly

Bangkok – Phuket 28 weekly

Bangkok – Surat Thani 14 weekly

Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani 17 weekly

Bangkok – Udon Thani 14 weekly