SCAT Aircompany resumes Turkey service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany this week set to resume service to Turkey, with flights offered from Aktau and Shymkent. Service to be operated by Boeing 737-300 aircraft.

Aktau – Istanbul eff 04SEP20 3 weekly 737-300
DV811 SCO2200 – 2330IST 733 257
DV812 IST0045 – 0550SCO 733 136

Shymkent – Istanbul eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 737-300
DV485 CIT1810 – 2025IST 733 6
DV485 CIT1850 – 2100IST 733 3

DV486 IST2145 – 0540+1CIT 733 6
DV486 IST2220 – 0600+1CIT 733 3

