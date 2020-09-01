Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany this week set to resume service to Turkey, with flights offered from Aktau and Shymkent. Service to be operated by Boeing 737-300 aircraft.
Aktau – Istanbul eff 04SEP20 3 weekly 737-300
DV811 SCO2200 – 2330IST 733 257
DV812 IST0045 – 0550SCO 733 136
Shymkent – Istanbul eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 737-300
DV485 CIT1810 – 2025IST 733 6
DV485 CIT1850 – 2100IST 733 3
DV486 IST2145 – 0540+1CIT 733 6
DV486 IST2220 – 0600+1CIT 733 3
SCAT Aircompany resumes Turkey service from Sep 2020
