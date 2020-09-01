Vueling has revised planned service resumption for Valencia – London Gatwick route. The airline tentatively plans to resume this service as early as 28MAR21, with Airbus A320 operates on daily basis. Prior to COVID19 impact, the airline planned to resume this route from 01MAY20.
VY8472 VLC1805 – 1935LGW 32A 4
VY8472 VLC1810 – 1940LGW 32A 6
VY8472 VLC1830 – 2000LGW 32A 1
VY8472 VLC1840 – 2010LGW 32A 2
VY8472 VLC1910 – 2040LGW 32A 35
VY8472 VLC1920 – 2050LGW 32A 7
VY8473 LGW2035 – 2359VLC 32A 46
VY8473 LGW2050 – 0015+1VLC 32A 1
VY8473 LGW2110 – 0035+1VLC 32A 2
VY8473 LGW2140 – 0105+1VLC 32A 35
VY8473 LGW2150 – 0115+1VLC 32A 7
Vueling tentatively delays Valencia – London Gatwick resumption to March 2021
