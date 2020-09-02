September 2020 Boeing 747 Scheduled Passenger operations as of 30AUG20

The following is the list of scheduled Boeing 747 Passenger aircraft operation, for the month of September 2020. Information is based on OAG schedules listing as of 30AUG20, only covering scheduled passenger flights, while charters are excluded. Additional changes to planned operational aircraft remains highly possible.



Air China

Beijing Capital – Guangzhou (747-400, 747-8I)

Beijing Capital – Chengdu (747-8I; late-September)

Beijing Capital – Madrid (747-400; Inbound flight via Tianjin or Xi’An)

Beijing Capital – Shanghai Hongqiao (747-8I; selected dates)

Beijing Capital – Shenzhen (747-400)



Asiana Airlines

Seoul Incheon – Changchun (747-400)

Seoul Incheon – Nanjing (747-400)



Lufthansa

Frankfurt – Bangkok (747-8I)

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare (747-8I)

Frankfurt – Johannesburg (747-8I; FRA departure on 09/23SEP20)

Frankfurt – Los Angeles (747-8I)

Frankfurt – Mexico City (747-8I)

Frankfurt – Nanjing (747-8I; until 06SEP20 from FRA)

Frankfurt – Sao Paulo Guarulhos (747-8I)

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong (747-8I)



Rossiya Airlines

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Khabarovsk (747-400; operating for Aeroflot)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Phuket (747-400; scheduled from SVO on 30SEP20)



KLM in both OAG and GDS schedules lists Boeing 747-400COMBI flights, however this is not available for booking. In the OAG, Mahan Air’s 747 schedule lists Tehran – Kish Island, however the airline’s website shows this route is operated by Airbus A310 aircraft.