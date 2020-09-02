Alaska Airlines in late-May 2021 plans to introduce Boeing 737-900ER aircraft on Anchorage – Cold Bay – Adak route, reflected in recent schedule update. Preliminary listing shows the -900ER operates from 22MAY21, replacing -700.
AS184 ANC1000 – 1130CDB1200 – 1245ADK 73J 36
AS187 ADK1345 – 1630CDB1730 – 1900ANC 73J 36
Alaska Airlines tentative schedules 737-900ER Cold Bay / Adak service from May 2021
