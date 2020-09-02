Turkmenistan Airlines extends International suspension to late-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Turkmenistan Airlines has announced extended International service suspension. Previously scheduled to suspend until 31AUG20, the airline’s following International routes will be suspended until 30SEP20 inclusive.

Ashgabat – Abu Dhabi
Ashgabat – Almaty
Ashgabat – Amritsar
Ashgabat – Ankara
Ashgabat – Bangkok
Ashgabat – Beijing
Ashgabat – Birmingham
Ashgabat – Delhi
Ashgabat – Dubai
Ashgabat – Frankfurt
Ashgabat – Istanbul
Ashgabat – Kazan
Ashgabat – Minsk
Ashgabat – Moscow
Ashgabat – St. Petersburg

