Turkmenistan Airlines has announced extended International service suspension. Previously scheduled to suspend until 31AUG20, the airline’s following International routes will be suspended until 30SEP20 inclusive.
Ashgabat – Abu Dhabi
Ashgabat – Almaty
Ashgabat – Amritsar
Ashgabat – Ankara
Ashgabat – Bangkok
Ashgabat – Beijing
Ashgabat – Birmingham
Ashgabat – Delhi
Ashgabat – Dubai
Ashgabat – Frankfurt
Ashgabat – Istanbul
Ashgabat – Kazan
Ashgabat – Minsk
Ashgabat – Moscow
Ashgabat – St. Petersburg
Turkmenistan Airlines extends International suspension to late-Sep 2020
