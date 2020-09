Iberia expands American Airlines codeshare Aug/Oct 2020

Iberia between August 2020 and October 2020 expands codeshare service with American Airlines, covering the latter’s domestic routes.



Since mid-August 2020, IB-coded flight numbers has been placed on following American Airlines service:

Chicago O’Hare – Newark

Chicago O’Hare – New York LaGuardia



From 25/26OCT20, IB-coded flight numbers will be placed on following American Airlines service:

Boston – Raleigh/Durham

Miami – Boston

Miami – Chicago O’Hare

Miami – Newark

Miami – New York JFK (from 07OCT20)

Miami – New York LaGuardia