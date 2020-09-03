Canadian ultra low-cost carrier Swoop yesterday (02SEP20) released information on its winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20 to 24APR21. Highlights for winter season sees the airline continues reduced operation, while shifting most flights from Hamilton (YHM) to Toronto (YYZ), starting 25OCT20. The airline will continue to serve Hamilton with 4 weekly flights to/from Edmonton in winter season.
Edmonton – Abbotsford 14 weekly
Edmonton – Hamilton 4 weekly (6 of 10 weekly flights moves to Toronto/YYZ)
Edmonton – Las Vegas 2 weekly (4 weekly from 18DEC20)
Edmonton – Mazatlan 2 weekly
Edmonton – Phoenix Mesa 2 weekly (4 weekly from 18DEC20)
Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta 2 weekly
Toronto – Abbotsford 6 weekly
Toronto – Cancun 4 weekly (5 weekly from 07FEB21)
Toronto – Edmonton 6 weekly
Toronto – Halifax 1 daily
Toronto – Kelowna 4 weekly
Toronto – Las Vegas 2 weekly (4 weekly from 05FEB21)
Toronto – Montego Bay 4 weekly (5 weekly from 04FEB21)
Toronto – Orlando eff 14DEC20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 05FEB21)
Toronto – Tampa eff 13DEC20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 04FEB21)
From Toronto area, Fort Lauderdale and Puerto Vallarta will not be served in winter 2020/21 season.
Swoop W20 operations as of 02SEP20
