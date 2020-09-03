Malindo Air during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following International routes, including service to Singapore. Planned operation as of 02SEP20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.
Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka 2 weekly 737-900ER
Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou 1 weekly 737-900ER
Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta 5 weekly 737-800
Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu 737-900ER operates every 14 days
Kuala Lumpur – Lahore 1 weekly 737-900ER
Kuala Lumpur – Singapore 1 weekly 737-800
Malindo Air Sep 2020 International operations as of 02SEP20
