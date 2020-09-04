Frontier Airlines Sep 2020 International service as of 30AUG20

Frontier Airlines during the month of September 2020 schedules following International routes, including service to Puerto Rico. Additional changes remain possible.
Atlanta – San Juan 2 weekly A320
Chicago O’Hare – Cancun 4 weekly A320
Denver – Cancun 1 weekly A320
Miami – San Juan eff 10SEP20 2 weekly A320
Newark – San Juan 2 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 12SEP20)
Orlando – San Juan 8 weekly A320
Philadelphia – San Juan 7 weekly A320
Raleigh/Durham – San Juan 2 weekly A320
St. Louis – Cancun 3 weekly A320
Frontier Airlines Sep 2020 International service
