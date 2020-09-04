S7 Airlines delays Moscow – Berlin resumption to Dec 2020

Russian carrier S7 Airlines recent schedule update delayed planned service resumption on Moscow Domodedovo – Berlin route. The oneWorld member now plans to resume this route on 01DEC20. Upon resumption, the airline will operate to/from Berlin Brandenburg, replacing Tegel (the airline previously scheduled airport changes from 08NOV20).



For winter season, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once daily, instead of previously planned A320neo.



S73575 DME1350 – 1450BER 73H D

S73576 BER1545 – 2040DME 73H D