Philippine Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following International routes, as of 02SEP20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights. Certain inbound flights to Manila may be re-routed to Clark or Cebu, pending on the airline’s announcement.
Cebu – Tokyo Narita 05SEP20 / 19SEP20
Manila – Bangkok 09SEP20 / 23SEP20
Manila – Dammam 2 weekly
Manila – Doha 3 weekly
Manila – Dubai 3 weekly
Manila – Fukuoka 2 weekly
Manila – Guam 2 weekly
Manila – Ho Chi Minh City 16SEP20 / 30SEP20
Manila – Hong Kong 2 weekly
Manila – Honolulu 1 weekly
Manila – Jakarta 06SEP20 / 20SEP20
Manila – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Manila – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Manila – Los Angeles 4 weekly (5 weekly from 27SEP20)
Manila – Nagoya 2 weekly
Manila – New York JFK 1 weekly
Manila – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly
Manila – Riyadh 4 weekly (3 weekly from 15SEP20)
Manila – San Francisco 2 weekly
Manila – Seoul Incheon 09SEP20 / 23SEP20
Manila – Singapore 3 weekly
Manila – Sydney 25SEP20 (26SEP20 from SYD)
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly
Manila – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly
Manila – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly
Manila – Toronto 1 weekly
Manila – Vancouver 1 weekly
Philippine Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 02SEP20
Posted
Philippine Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following International routes, as of 02SEP20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights. Certain inbound flights to Manila may be re-routed to Clark or Cebu, pending on the airline’s announcement.