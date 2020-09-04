Philippine Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 02SEP20

Philippine Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following International routes, as of 02SEP20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights. Certain inbound flights to Manila may be re-routed to Clark or Cebu, pending on the airline’s announcement.



Cebu – Tokyo Narita 05SEP20 / 19SEP20

Manila – Bangkok 09SEP20 / 23SEP20

Manila – Dammam 2 weekly

Manila – Doha 3 weekly

Manila – Dubai 3 weekly

Manila – Fukuoka 2 weekly

Manila – Guam 2 weekly

Manila – Ho Chi Minh City 16SEP20 / 30SEP20

Manila – Hong Kong 2 weekly

Manila – Honolulu 1 weekly

Manila – Jakarta 06SEP20 / 20SEP20

Manila – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Manila – London Heathrow 2 weekly

Manila – Los Angeles 4 weekly (5 weekly from 27SEP20)

Manila – Nagoya 2 weekly

Manila – New York JFK 1 weekly

Manila – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly

Manila – Riyadh 4 weekly (3 weekly from 15SEP20)

Manila – San Francisco 2 weekly

Manila – Seoul Incheon 09SEP20 / 23SEP20

Manila – Singapore 3 weekly

Manila – Sydney 25SEP20 (26SEP20 from SYD)

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly

Manila – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly

Manila – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly

Manila – Toronto 1 weekly

Manila – Vancouver 1 weekly