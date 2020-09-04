AirCalin 4Q20 Inventory changes as of 03SEP20

AirCalin in recent inventory update closed reservations for most International flights until 31DEC20. As of 03SEP20, following service is available for reservation, between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20.



Noumea – Nadi – Wallis Island 1 weekly available for reservation for Wallis Island only. Nadi is not available for reservation

Noumea – Tokyo Narita 3 of 7 weekly available for reservation

Noumea – Wallis Island 2 weekly available for reservation



Reservation for all International service (Auckland, Brisbane, Nadi, Papeete, Port Vila and Sydney) is available for travel as early as 01JAN21, however this remains likely to change. Separately, the airline has removed Noumea – Osaka Kansai schedule for Northern summer 2021 season, in addition to previously reported Northern winter 2020/21. Service to Melbourne has been removed as well, but not covered on Airlineroute.