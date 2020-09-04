LATAM Chile 2020/21 Australia / New Zealand service changes as of 03SEP20

By Jim Liu

LATAM Airlines Chile in recent inventory update filed additional changes for service to Australia and New Zealand, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 03SEP20 as follows.

Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.

Santiago de Chile – Auckland – Sydney Reservation available from 02JAN21, 4 weekly 787-9
Santiago de Chile – Melbourne Reservation closed until 30JUN21, instead of 31DEC20
Santiago de Chile – Sydney Reservation closed for nonstop flight until 27MAR21, instead of 31DEC20