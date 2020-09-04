LATAM Chile 2020/21 Australia / New Zealand service changes as of 03SEP20

LATAM Airlines Chile in recent inventory update filed additional changes for service to Australia and New Zealand, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 03SEP20 as follows.



Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Santiago de Chile – Auckland – Sydney Reservation available from 02JAN21, 4 weekly 787-9

Santiago de Chile – Melbourne Reservation closed until 30JUN21, instead of 31DEC20

Santiago de Chile – Sydney Reservation closed for nonstop flight until 27MAR21, instead of 31DEC20