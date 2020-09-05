United Airlines Sep/Oct 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 04SEP20

United Airlines during the weekend of 04SEP20’s schedule update filed planned Intercontinental operation for the month of October 2020. The following is planned Intercontinental operation (excluding Central America, Caribbean as well as Micronesia service) from 09SEP20 to 31OCT20.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-8 (-9 from 02OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8 (3 weekly 787-9 from 01OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9 (Planned 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER delayed to 01NOV20)

Chicago O’Hare – Hong Kong Planned 1 weekly 777-300ER service from 13SEP20 delayed to 01NOV20

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 from 01OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Munich 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 with 767-300ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Chicago O’Hare – Tel Aviv eff 10SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to commence on 01NOV20)

Denver – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Denver – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Denver – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 31OCT20)

Houston – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-9

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02OCT20 1 weekly 787-9

Houston – Frankfurt 3 weekly 787-9

Houston – Lima eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 767-300ER (Previous plan: eff 17AUG20)

Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Houston – Munich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20, 5 weekly in winter)

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 31OCT20)

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 787-9

Houston – Sydney 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 with 1 daily)

Houston – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Los Angeles – Melbourne 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 with 1 daily)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Los Angeles – Sydney 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 787-10 service tentatively to commence on 01NOV20

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Newark – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10 (787 scheduled to operate for entire summer until 23OCT20, instead of 767-400ER)

Newark – Athens Seasonal 1 daily 787-10 cancelled

Newark – Barcelona 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Beijing Capital 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Newark – Berlin Tegel 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20, 767-300ER in W20. UA as of 04SEP20 continues to list Berlin Tegel instead of Berlin Brandenburg in W20)

Newark – Brussels 3 weekly 787-10

Newark – Delhi 1 daily 777-300ER (Flight number changes from UA801/802 back to UA082/083 from 01-02OCT20)

Newark – Dublin 4 weekly 787-10 (-9 from 01OCT20)

Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10 (2nd daily 767-300ER scheduled to begin 01NOV20)

Newark – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Newark – Glasgow Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Hong Kong 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Newark – Lima 1 daily 757 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 02NOV20 as 4 weekly in NW20)

Newark – Lisbon 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20, 767-400ER in NW20)

Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service will not be resumed from 24OCT20, including 2021)

Newark – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20, 767-400ER in W20)

Newark – Mumbai 1 daily 777-300ER (Flight number changes from UA829/830 back to UA048/049 from 01-02OCT20)

Newark – Munich 3 weekly 787-10

Newark – Naples Planned seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Nice Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Palermo Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Porto Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 787-9

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Newark – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Tel Aviv 10 weekly 787-10

Newark – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 777-200ER service tentatively to commence on 01NOV20

Newark – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9

Newark – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

San Francisco – Amsterdam Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

San Francisco – Auckland 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 as 1 daily)

San Francisco – Beijing Capital 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

San Francisco – Chengdu 3 weekly 787-8 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

San Francisco – Delhi 3 weekly 787-9 (Flight number changes from UA867/868 back to UA104/105 from 01-02OCT20)

San Francisco – Dublin Planned new 1 daily 787-8 service tentatively scheduled to commence on 01NOV20 (4 weekly in NW20)

San Francisco – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-200ER/-300ER (-200ER from 01OCT20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 as 2 daily)

San Francisco – Hong Kong – Singapore The airline previously filed 5 weekly 787-9 flights, however this is no longer in effect

San Francisco – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 03NOV20)

San Francisco – Munich 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

San Francisco – Papeete 3 weekly 787-8/-9

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly 777-300ER

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 as 2 daily 787-9)

San Francisco – Singapore 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 as 2 daily)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

San Francisco – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Zurich 1 daily 787-9 service cancelled (Schedule has been removed for all dates into 2021)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Washington Dulles – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Washington Dulles – Brussels 1 daily 787-10

Washington Dulles – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 as 5 weekly in NW20)

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10

Washington Dulles – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20 as 4 weekly in NW20)

Washington Dulles – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-8

Washington Dulles – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Munich 1 daily 787-8

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Washington Dulles – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 01NOV20)

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 25OCT20 with 787-8)

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 777-200ER service tentatively to commence on 01NOV20, replacing Narita

Washington Dulles – Zurich 1 daily 787-8