EGYPTAIR NW20 South / East Asia service changes as of 04SEP20

EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update filed service adjustment to South and East Asia, for winter 2020/21 season. Planned adjustment from 25OCT20 as follows. Due to ongoing situation, additional amendments is likely.



Cairo – Bangkok Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating

Cairo – Beijing Capital Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Cairo – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Cairo – Hangzhou 3 weekly service cancelled in NW20

Cairo – Mumbai Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 737-800

Cairo – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, 787-9 operating