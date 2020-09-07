EGYPTAIR NW20 South / East Asia service changes as of 04SEP20

EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update filed service adjustment to South and East Asia, for winter 2020/21 season. Planned adjustment from 25OCT20 as follows. Due to ongoing situation, additional amendments is likely.
Cairo – Bangkok Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating
Cairo – Beijing Capital Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Cairo – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Cairo – Hangzhou 3 weekly service cancelled in NW20
Cairo – Mumbai Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 737-800
Cairo – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, 787-9 operating
