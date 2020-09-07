Ellinair Sep/Oct 2020 operations as of 04SEP20

Ellinair in recent schedule update plans to resume service to Russia in late-September 2020, subject to further travel restrictions development. For the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20, planned operation includes following routes.



Irakleion – Moscow Vnukovo eff 23SEP20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 30SEP20, 2 weekly from 21OCT20)

Thessaloniki – Athens 6 weekly

Thessaloniki – Irakleion 3 weekly

Thessaloniki – Mineralnye Vody eff 25SEP20 2 weekly (1 weekly from 09OCT20)

Thessaloniki – Moscow Vnukovo eff 22SEP20 4 weekly (3 weekly from 11OCT20)

Thessaloniki – Rostov-on-Don eff 23SEP20 2 weekly until 07OCT20

Thessaloniki – St. Petersburg eff 22SEP20 2 weekly until 09OCT20