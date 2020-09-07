Asiana Airlines this week is resuming Seoul Incheon – Chengdu service, where it schedules one weekly flight. From 10SEP20, Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route. Note the Star Alliance carrier is scheduling one-time Boeing 747-400 service, on 10-11SEP20.
OZ323 ICN2205 – 0105+1CTU 333 4
OZ324 CTU0215 – 0705ICN 333 5
Asiana Airlines resumes Chengdu flights in Sep 2020
