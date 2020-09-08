Air Mauritius NS21 Preliminary schedule as of 06SEP20

Air Mauritius in recent schedule update filed preliminary schedules for Northern summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR21. Following listed service is as of 06SEP20, although further changes is expected.



Tentatively listing sees long-haul aircraft focuses on A330-900neo and Airbus A350-900XWB.



Mauritius – Antananarivo 5 weekly A350

Mauritius – Delhi 2 weekly A330/350

Mauritius – Hong Kong 2 weekly A330

Mauritius – Johannesburg 1 daily A350

Mauritius – London Heathrow 3 weekly A330/350

Mauritius – Mumbai 3 weekly A330/350

Mauritius – Paris CDG 1 daily A350

Mauritius – Perth eff 06JUL21 2 weekly A330

Mauritius – Rodrigues 3 daily ATR72

Mauritius – St. Denis de la Reunion 2 daily A330/350/ATR72

Mauritius – Saint-Pierre 1 daily ATR72

Mauritius – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly A330



Following destinations are not listed for the moment: Bangalore, Chennai, Cape Town, Dar es Salaam, Durban, Mahe Island, Nairobi.