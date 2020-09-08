Air Mauritius NS21 Preliminary schedule as of 06SEP20

By Jim Liu

Air Mauritius in recent schedule update filed preliminary schedules for Northern summer 2021 season, effective 28MAR21. Following listed service is as of 06SEP20, although further changes is expected.

Tentatively listing sees long-haul aircraft focuses on A330-900neo and Airbus A350-900XWB.

Mauritius – Antananarivo 5 weekly A350
Mauritius – Delhi 2 weekly A330/350
Mauritius – Hong Kong 2 weekly A330
Mauritius – Johannesburg 1 daily A350
Mauritius – London Heathrow 3 weekly A330/350
Mauritius – Mumbai 3 weekly A330/350
Mauritius – Paris CDG 1 daily A350
Mauritius – Perth eff 06JUL21 2 weekly A330
Mauritius – Rodrigues 3 daily ATR72
Mauritius – St. Denis de la Reunion 2 daily A330/350/ATR72
Mauritius – Saint-Pierre 1 daily ATR72
Mauritius – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly A330

Following destinations are not listed for the moment: Bangalore, Chennai, Cape Town, Dar es Salaam, Durban, Mahe Island, Nairobi.

