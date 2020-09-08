LATAM Airlines Colombia last week resumed regular domestic operations. From 01SEP20 to 30SEP20, the carrier’s planned operation as of 06SEP20 as follows.
Bogota – Barranquilla 5-12 weekly
Bogota – Bucaramanga 5-12 weekly
Bogota – Cali 12-24 weekly
Bogota – Cartagena 5-14 weekly
Bogota – Leticia 3 weekly
Bogota – Medellin 12-24 weekly
Bogota – San Andres Island 2-3 weekly
Bogota – Santa Marta 2-7 weekly
LATAM Colombia Sep 2020 operations as of 06SEP20
Posted
LATAM Airlines Colombia last week resumed regular domestic operations. From 01SEP20 to 30SEP20, the carrier’s planned operation as of 06SEP20 as follows.