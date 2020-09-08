Delta from October 2020 plans to resume Indianapolis – Memphis service, previously served until February 2015. From 01OCT20, Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.
DL5651 IND1200 – 1234MEM E75 D
DL5651 MEM1330 – 1600IND E75 D
Delta resumes Indianapolis – Memphis service from Oct 2020
