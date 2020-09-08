KLM NW20 Intercontinental network adjustment as of 1130GMT 08SEP20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Tuesday (08SEP20) gradually adjusted planned Intercontinental operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. The schedule update is not fully completed, therefore following changes is based on information as of 1130GMT 08SEP20.



Amsterdam – Accra

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 of 7 weekly operated by 777-300ER instead of -200ER (Previously filed: 2 of 7 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 777-300ER operates daily (unchanged. Selected flights in first week of December operated by -200ER)



Amsterdam – Atlanta

KL621/622 777-200ER replaced by following aircraft

28OCT20 – 08DEC20 Day 35

eff 09DEC20 Day 135



KL623/624 25OCT20 – 07DEC20 787-9 replaces -10

Amsterdam – Bangalore Service lists 6 weekly instead of 3, 777-200ER/787-9/787-10 operating

Amsterdam – Cape Town 777-200ER operates along with -300ER, 1 daily (Previous plan: daily 777-300ER. -200ER scheduled one weekly in Nov)

Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare

eff 25OCT20 Frequency currently lists 1 daily instead of 5 weekly

25OCT20 – 06DEC20 787-10 replaces -9



Amsterdam – Curacao KL735/736 777-300ER replaces 787-10

Amsterdam – Delhi 31OCT20 – 03JAN21 Day 6 operated by 787-9, replacing -10

Amsterdam – Dubai 1 daily 787-10, replacing 777-200ER/-300ER/787-9

Amsterdam – Havana Reservation closed in Northern winter season

Amsterdam – Johannesburg 777-300ER operates daily for entire Northern winter, 1 daily (Previous plan: 1 of 7 weekly operated by -200ER in Nov)

Amsterdam – Kigali – Entebbe – Amsterdam 25OCT20 – 13DEC20 A330-300 operates daily during this period, replacing mix of -200/-300

Amsterdam – Lagos Service operated by a mix of A330-200/-300 and 777-200ER (Previous plan: A330-200, 777-200ER)

Amsterdam – Los Angeles Service operated by a mix of 777-200ER/-300ER and 787-9/-10, 1 daily (Previous plan: 777, 787-9)

Amsterdam – Mexico City 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: 747-400COMBI operates Day x357 26OCT20 – 28NOV20)

Amsterdam – Mumbai 787-9 replaces -10 during following

25OCT20 – 23NOV20 Day 357

27NOV20 – 07DEC20 Day 57



Amsterdam – New York JFK 2 daily operated by A330-300, 777-200ER, 787-9, 787-10. Previously filed 747-400COMBI between 25OCT20 and 03JAN21 removed

Amsterdam – Osaka Kansai 777-200ER/787-9 operating frequency changes

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 772 Daily

01DEC20 – 04JAN21 789 Day x247 772 Day 247

eff 05JAN21 789 Day x5 772 Day 5



Amsterdam – Paramaribo 4 of 5 weekly operated by 787-10, replacing 747-400

Amsterdam – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 25OCT20 – 01JAN21 777-200ER operates Day 15, replacing 787-9

Amsterdam – Riyadh – Dammam – Amsterdam Previously reported, A330-300 replaces -200, 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan – Manila eff 08DEC20 777-300ER operates daily, replacing mix of -200ER/-300ER

Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita eff 03JAN21 3 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing 777-200ER

Amsterdam – Vancouver A330-300 replaces -200, 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 787-9 replaces A330-300 on Day x246