Wizz Air starting next month is launching domestic Italy service from Milan, with Airbus A321 aircraft operating between Milan and Catania, as well as Palermo. Planned operation as follows.
Milan Malpensa – Catania eff 01OCT20 2 daily (3 daily from 08OCT20)
W65575 MXP0700 – 0855CTA 321 D
W65577 MXP1755 – 1950CTA 321 D
W65585 MXP2135 – 2330CTA 321 D
W65576 CTA0935 – 1130MXP 321 D
W65586 CTA1905 – 2100MXP 321 D
W65578 CTA2030 – 2225MXP 321 D
W65585/5586 operates from 08OCT20
Milan Malpensa – Palermo eff 01OCT20 2 daily
W65579 MXP0650 – 0830PMO 321 D
W65581 MXP1550 – 1730PMO 321 D
W65580 PMO0910 – 1050MXP 321 D
W65582 PMO1810 – 1950MXP 321 D
Wizz Air adds domestic routes from Milan in Oct 2020
