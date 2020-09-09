Bangkok Airways W20 operations as of 08SEP20

Bangkok Airways in recent schedule update filed changes to planned winter 2020/21 operations, effective 25OCT20. The airline will continue to focus on domestic routes, while International service to be resumed as early as 01JAN21. Planned operation as of 08SEP20 as follows.



Bangkok – Chiang Mai 14 weekly

Bangkok – Koh Samui 63 weekly (70 weekly from 01DEC20)

Bangkok – Lampang 14 weekly

Bangkok – Phuket 21 weekly

Bangkok – Sukhothai 14 weekly

Bangkok – Trat 7 weekly

Koh Samui – Chiang Mai eff 01DEC20 7 weekly

Koh Samui – Phuket 2 weekly

Koh Samui – Utapao 5 weekly

Phuket – Hat Yai 7 weekly

Phuket – Utapao 7 weekly



The airline intends to resume International service as early as 01JAN21, including:

Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily A319

Bangkok – Siem Reap 1 daily ATR72

Bangkok – Yangon 1 daily A319

Koh Samui – Hong Kong 1 daily A319

Koh Samui – Singapore 1 daily A319



Further changes remain highly possible.