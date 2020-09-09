Bangkok Airways W20 operations as of 08SEP20

Bangkok Airways in recent schedule update filed changes to planned winter 2020/21 operations, effective 25OCT20. The airline will continue to focus on domestic routes, while International service to be resumed as early as 01JAN21. Planned operation as of 08SEP20 as follows.
Bangkok – Chiang Mai 14 weekly
Bangkok – Koh Samui 63 weekly (70 weekly from 01DEC20)
Bangkok – Lampang 14 weekly
Bangkok – Phuket 21 weekly
Bangkok – Sukhothai 14 weekly
Bangkok – Trat 7 weekly
Koh Samui – Chiang Mai eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Koh Samui – Phuket 2 weekly
Koh Samui – Utapao 5 weekly
Phuket – Hat Yai 7 weekly
Phuket – Utapao 7 weekly
The airline intends to resume International service as early as 01JAN21, including:
Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily A319
Bangkok – Siem Reap 1 daily ATR72
Bangkok – Yangon 1 daily A319
Koh Samui – Hong Kong 1 daily A319
Koh Samui – Singapore 1 daily A319
Further changes remain highly possible.
