American Airlines from mid-December 2020 schedules expanded service to Daytona Beach, as the airline plans daily service from both Dallas and Philadelphia. Planned operation as follows.
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Daytona Beach eff 17DEC20 1 daily CRJ900 (Mesa)
AA5906 DFW1220 – 1600DAB CR9 D
AA5906 DAB1630 – 1800DFW CR9 D
Philadelphia – Daytona Beach eff 17DEC20 1 daily CRJ700 (PSA Airlines)
AA5455 PHL0840 – 1104DAB CR7 D
AA5455 DAB1135 – 1350PHL CR7 D
American expands Daytona Beach service from Dec 2020
Posted
American Airlines from mid-December 2020 schedules expanded service to Daytona Beach, as the airline plans daily service from both Dallas and Philadelphia. Planned operation as follows.