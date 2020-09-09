Kuwait Airways intends to resume New York service in Oct 2020

Kuwait Airways in recent schedule update filed preliminary schedule for Kuwait City – New York JFK route, as the airline intends to resume service on 06OCT20. Schedule listing shows the airline would operate this route once weekly with 777-300ER.



Reservation for this service remains unavailable for the moment. Planned schedule from 06OCT20 to 24OCT20 as follows.



KU117 KWI0540 – 1200JFK 77W 2

KU118 JFK2100 – 1620+1KWI 77W 3