Air Tanzania to resume Mumbai service from Dec 2020 at earliest

Air Tanzania in recent schedule update filed planned service resumption to India, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Based on OAG schedules listing as of 06SEP20, as well as the airlines’ booking system, the airline intends to resume Dar es Salaam – Mumbai route as early as 02DEC20.



This route is scheduled 4 times weekly.



TC400 DAR1950 – 0420+1BOM 787 x126

TC401 BOM0550 – 0920DAR 787 x237