Air Tanzania in recent schedule update filed planned service resumption to India, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Based on OAG schedules listing as of 06SEP20, as well as the airlines’ booking system, the airline intends to resume Dar es Salaam – Mumbai route as early as 02DEC20.
This route is scheduled 4 times weekly.
TC400 DAR1950 – 0420+1BOM 787 x126
TC401 BOM0550 – 0920DAR 787 x237
Air Tanzania to resume Mumbai service from Dec 2020 at earliest
Posted
Air Tanzania in recent schedule update filed planned service resumption to India, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Based on OAG schedules listing as of 06SEP20, as well as the airlines’ booking system, the airline intends to resume Dar es Salaam – Mumbai route as early as 02DEC20.