SAS tentatively moves Boston A321neo LR service to Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

SAS in recent schedule update revised proposed Airbus A321neo LR service entry on Copenhagen – Boston service. As of 09SEP20, SAS tentatively plans to operate the new Airbus aircraft on this route from 08NOV20, replacing A340-300. Despite this recent adjustment, reservation for this route remains unavailable, therefore planned November 2020 date is likely to change.

Tentative schedule for winter 2020/21 season as follows.

SK927 CPH1250 – 1535BOS 32Q x2
SK928 BOS1710 – 0650+1CPH 32Q x2