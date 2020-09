Aeroflot W20 domestic service reductions as of 06SEP20

Aeroflot in the last few days filed planned operation for winter 2020/21 season. On domestic routes, the Skyteam member is reducing weekly departure from Moscow Sheremetyevo from 1446 to 1087, based on frequency listing comparison in the OAG 23AUG20 vs 06SEP20.



Planned service reductions to/from Moscow includes the following, additional changes may be filed in the next few weeks.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Arkhangelsk Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgorod Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Chelyabinsk Reduce from 42 to 35 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ekaterinburg Reduce from 70 to 35 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Irkutsk Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Izhevsk Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kazan Reduce from 54 to 35 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Khanty-Mansiysk Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Krasnodar Reduce from 56 to 42 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mineralnye Vody Reduce from 42 to 35 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Murmansk Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhnevartovsk Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhniy Novgorod Reduce from 35 to 28 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novy Urengoy Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Omsk Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Orenburg Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Perm Reduce from 42 to 28 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rostov-on-Don Reduce from 56 to 49 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – St. Petersburg Reduce from 154 to 98 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Samara Reduce from 49 to 35 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Sochi Reduce from 84 to 63 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stavropol Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Surgut Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Syktyvkar Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tomsk Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tyumen Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ufa Reduce from 56 to 35 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulyanovsk Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Volgograd Reduce from 42 to 28 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Voronezh Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly