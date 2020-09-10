Uzbekistan Airways from 17SEP20 is adjusting operational frequency for Tashkent – Nukus service, currently scheduled 5 weekly. The revised operation will see the airline operates 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320, while some morning departures being moved to afternoon hours.
HY017 TAS0825 – 1005NCU 320 13
HY017 TAS1440 – 1620NCU 320 46
HY012 NCU1205 – 1325TAS 320 13
HY018 NCU1820 – 1940TAS 320 46
Uzbekistan Airways Nukus service changes from mid-Sep 2020
Posted
Uzbekistan Airways from 17SEP20 is adjusting operational frequency for Tashkent – Nukus service, currently scheduled 5 weekly. The revised operation will see the airline operates 4 weekly flights with Airbus A320, while some morning departures being moved to afternoon hours.