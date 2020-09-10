Alaska Airlines to start American Airlines codeshare to Australia from Nov 2020

Alaska Airlines from November 2020 plans to begin codesharing partnership with American Airlines to Australia, as the latter moved forward Los Angeles – Sydney service resumption to 10NOV20, reported on Airlineroute earlier this week. Upon American Airlines service resumption, Alaska Airlines will display AS-coded flight numbers on this route, 4 times weekly with 777-300ER.



AA073/AS8073 LAX2240 – 0900+2SYD 77W x146

AA072/AS8072 SYD1115 – 0610LAX 77W x136