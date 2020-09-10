CSA Czech Airlines / Smartwings W20 network adjustment as of 09SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

CSA Czech Airlines and Smartwings in recent schedule update gradually filed preliminary schedule for winter 2020/21 season. Since late-August 2020, both carriers removed following routes during winter season.

CSA Czech Airlines
Prague – Bologna
Prague – Dusseldorf

Smartwings
Prague – Lanzarote
Prague – Valencia