Oman Air closes Zurich reservation in 4Q20

Oman Air in recent inventory update adjusted Muscat – Zurich service, as the airline closed reservation for travel between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20. As of 09SEP20, first available flight for reservation is scheduled on 01JAN21, however this is likely to change.



WY153 MCT1445 – 1905ZRH 332 D

WY154 ZRH2135 – 0705+1MCT 332 D